(NBC NEWS) - United Airlines briefly requested grounding its fleet nationwide, the airline and Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.
The FAA confirmed to NBC News the airline had asked for the ground stop.
"We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports," United Airlines told CNBC in a statement.
"Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We’re currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available."
