CHICAGO, ILL. (WAND)- The eligibility for appointments at the mass Covid-19 vaccination site at the United Center will open up this afternoon.
The appointments are for Chicago residents 18 years or older, who have pre-existing conditions.
Remaining appointments become available March 7, 2021 at 4 p.m.
Residents in suburban Cook County wanting to sign up, those slots will be available later this week through the Cook County's COVID vaccine website.
The doses not used at the United Center mass vaccination site will be given to mobile vaccination teams for areas the pandemic has hit the hardest.
