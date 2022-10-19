Decatur, Ill (WAND) – United Express is still allowing Decatur flights to be booked through November.
In March, Decatur was one of 29 communities SkyWest, the parent company of United Express, indicated it would pull out of due to a pilot shortage within 90 days. However, now in mid-October the airline is still flying here.
Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, believes there is an opportunity to keep United Express service if passenger levels in Decatur can be increased.
“There’s still a chance. There’s still a chance to use the air service we have now. And then it gives me a better way to prove to United that they shouldn’t pull out,” Davis told WAND News. “We need passengers and we need people to use it and that’s the key.”
United Express jet service started in Decatur in March 2020. A few weeks later the airline industry was impacted with the start of the COVID pandemic. United Express/SkyWest signed a three-year agreement to serve Decatur in November of 2021.
