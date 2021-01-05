(WAND) - Grants for projects supporting racial healing are available through the United Way of Central Illinois.
The United Way announced Tuesday a grant from the Healing Illinois Project made $25,000 grants available to organizations. The grants are for projects advancing racial healing in Sangamon and/or Menard counties.
Healing Illinois is a racial healing initiative set up by the Illinois Department of Human Services through a partnership with The Chicago Community Trust. It is designed to distributed $4.5 million in grants to organizations across Illinois in order to begin or continue racial healing work.
A press release listed the following as major goals of this project:
- Building and advancing knowledge and understanding of racial healing and racial equity in our community
- Increasing trust and relationship building among our residents
- Providing opportunities for communities and individuals to begin to heal from the harms caused by racism
- Building the foundation for long-term racial healing and anti-racism.
Funds are available for multiple projects, which are to be completed before March 31, 2021. Projects have to follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Distribution will be guided by a panel of experts set up by the United Way of Central Illinois. The panel seeks to invest in action-oriented projects.
"The panel believes that the use of these funds needs to encourage forward movement and this should be demonstrated in the request," the release said.
The panel is prioritizing collaboration with community groups actively pursuing one or more of the identified goals, previous experience working with marginalized communities on identified goals and experience "combating racism to advance the healing of our communities," the release added.
Local organizations can apply for funding here. Applications are due by 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.
