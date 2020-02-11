(WAND) - United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is joining United Ways across the country to celebrate National 211 Day.
National 211 Day is on Tuesday, February 11 (2-11).
211 is the telephone number that connects callers with free information and referrals for community services in Macon, DeWitt, Moultrie, Piatt, & Shelby counties.
It is run 24/7 by volunteers and staff who can listen to people's concerns and problems and help them find social services or other agencies to assist them.
To learn more about 211, click HERE.