CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - In these uncertain times, many organizations are looking for additional ways to help out central Illinois--specifically food insecurity.
According to Sue Grey, CEO and President of United Way, the United Way and the Community Foundation received a $250,000 grant from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.
Wave 2 of Relief Funds includes $234,000 to support food, housing and financial assistance.
“We are pleased to work with wonderful nonprofit partners to address the immediate needs of our community as well as the on-going needs of east-central Illinois. We are grateful for this support--and the support of all our donors," said Joan Dixon, Community Foundation of East Central Illinois President and CEO.
The fund will also be going to 14 food programs for families, seniors, and food pantries. Additionally, they will use the remainder of the money for housing, financial assistance, and other United Ways.
United Way encourages others to donate to those in need during this difficult time. To donate visit www.uwayhelps.org/COVID19 or www.cfeci.org