United Way in Champaign County moves to Savoy

SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County's United Way is making it its mission to explain and educate residents about ongoing efforts to better the community.
One way the organization is helping efforts is through their open house, where they discuss ways to improve education, health and financial stability.
"We have a significant gap in resources for mental health issues," said Rebecca Guyette, director of leadership giving. "We have gap and resources for the work that's being done to combat the gun violence our community is facing and we continue to have sheltering needs for our neighbors."
One example of their partners in need of help is CASA.
"One of our major issues is access to mental health issues, access to health. These are issues that CASA kids, their parents phase to get those mental health resources that they need," said Director of Development for Champaign County CASA, Emily Vayr.
One of the biggest issues these kids are in need of is counseling. Many of the children have ongoing trauma and they need someone to speak to. However, they cannot get a therapist or counselor unless they have those resources available. One way to get that assistance is by finding donors through United Way.
United Way will be holding another open house Thursday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for residents to become a part of their efforts. Additionally, on Friday at 8:30 a.m., they will be having their ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of their new location at 5 Dunlap Court, Savoy.
To learn more about United Way visit this link.