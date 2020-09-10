SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The United Way of Central Illinois is asking for public financial support as it looks to fund educational programs.
Their branch has a focus on kindergarten readiness and reading. It has important programs, including Camp Kindergarten, which helps kids who haven't experienced much of preschool get ready for the classroom, and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
In the library program, one book is mailed to the home of a child every month. Leaders said it has helped more than 5,000 kids in Sangamon County since it started.
Like other branches of the United Way during United Way Awareness Week, the Springfield branch is in need of public support, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gifts can help children start off on the right foot in school.
Donations can be made by visiting this link or by texting "United We Win" to 91999.
