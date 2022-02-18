SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The United Way of Central Illinois (UWCIL) has chosen Marne Fauser as its new President and CEO.
She will take over April 1. She replaces John Kelker who is retiring after 26 years.
Fauser previously served with the divisional headquarters of The Salvation Army that spans central Illinois and eastern Iowa. She served as the Donor Relations Director and Planned Giving Advisor and more recently as the Divisional Development Director.
The selection team was made up of United Way volunteers, local employers, and agency leaders. Over 70 candidates were considered.
The board officially approved the selection on Thursday, February 10.
Board Chair Roger Austin said, “Marne rose to the top of a very competitive pool of candidates given her record as a non-profit organization leader with entrepreneurial passion, drive and vision.”
The United Way of Central Illinois (UWCIL) is the largest private funder of health and human services in Sangamon and Menard Counties, covering a population of over 200,000 people.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.