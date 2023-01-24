SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The United Way of Central Illinois will be auctioning off two Dolly Parton signed items to benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Sangamon and Menard Counties.
A signed book and a signed guitar will be auctioned.
The guitar, a Taylor GS Mini, comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from Dolly Parton Enterprises. The Taylor GS Mini is one of the world’s most popular acoustic guitars.
These items were donated to United Way by Dolly Parton and Dolly Parton Enterprises General Manager, Tom Rutledge. Tom was born and raised in Springfield, IL.
When Rutledge found out what the community was doing in support of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, he found the rare items to give to the United Way in hopes of raising a lot of money for the cause.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library delivers one, free, age-appropriate book to children's homes each month until they reach the month of their fifth birthday. If registered at birth, children receive a collection of nearly 60 books.
The online auction is live now and can be found at www.32auctions.com/dpil . The auction will end on Sunday, February 19 at midnight CST.
