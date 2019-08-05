SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - United Way of Champaign County has acquired the Bottom Line Diaper Bank.
All duties of the Diaper Bank have been transferred to United Way staff members.
The Diaper Bank is housed at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
United Way President & CEO Sue Grey said, "The Diaper Bank program aligns with our Community Impact priorities – improving Education, Health and Financial Stability. Diapers are expensive – an average of $80 a month per child. The Diaper Bank helps lessen this financial burden for our most vulnerable families. Additionally, babies without clean diapers are exposed to many potential health risks. Through the work of the Diaper Bank, United Way is improving the lives of our youngest community members."
The Bottom Line Diaper Bank works to raise awareness about diaper need and to help alleviate it in Champaign County.
The National Diaper Bank Network reports 1 in 3 families struggle with diaper need.
Christie Clinic donated $1,500 to United Way to support the expansion of Diaper Bank operations.
The Bottom Line Diaper Bank collects and stores diaper donations and also purchases diapers in bulk at a low cost.
Area nonprofit and community organizations submit diaper orders monthly, and volunteers fill the orders.