CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The United Way of Champaign County and Community Foundation of East Central Illinois are launching a COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The fund will be used to support direct service providers working to fight the pandemic.
The Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund has been seeded with up to $100,000 to respond to the needs in the area.
The fund will distribute resources to United Way's existing network of partners and the partners supported by the Community Foundation.
"United Way knows many people in our community are one missed paycheck away from financial crisis," said Sue Grey, United Way of Champaign County President & CEO. "Our network of partners are working to provide needed assistance to families. This fund will support their efforts."
"We don't know what the needs are yet but we are ready to help our area recover in any way we can," said Joan Dixon, Community Foundation President & CEO.
The Fund will grant resources to established community-based organizations that are directly supporting local residents and families who are most affected by coronavirus.
To donate to the fund, click HERE.