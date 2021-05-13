CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND)- Local Northwestern Mutual Financial Advisor Donates $15,000 Grant to United Way of Champaign County. Funding will support sustainable housing services as part of the company’s annual Community Service Awards.
Despite the ongoing challenges of the past year, a recent study found that 85% of nonprofit organizations had an increase in volunteerism requests, more than double pre-pandemic levels. Northwestern Mutual’s financial advisors have been no exception, as they continue to serve their communities where support is needed most. To spotlight these efforts, the company, through its Foundation, is awarding nearly $300,000 in grants to nonprofits nationwide as part of its 2021 Community Service Awards Program.
Sixteen financial advisors are recognized each year through this program for going above and beyond through volunteer service. As part of the award, each winner receives a grant to benefit a local nonprofit they support.
Carrie Eisenmenger, a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual – Champaign, has been chosen as a 2021 recipient of the award, receiving a $15,000 grant for United Way of Champaign County. “No matter the odds, our advisors have remained committed to helping others,” said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Their spirit and dedication is an inspiration and we’re proud to recognize the meaningful change they’ve accomplished.”
United Way of Champaign County works to bring people and resources together to create positive change and a lasting impact while fighting for the health, education and employment of community members. For the past seven years, Carrie has been involved with the organization through serving on the board of directors, spearheading the annual Power of the Purse event, fundraising and more.
During this time she has also helped evolve and grow the Women United chapter, which fights and advocates for women’s healthcare, education and financial stability. “From helping to teach my kids what it means to give back to surrounding me with inspiring change makers and leaders in the community, being involved with United Way has made such an impact on me both personally and professionally,” said Carrie. “Funds from this grant will be used to provide case management services to families who have moved out of the shelter and will continue to support the great work that United Way provides Champaign County.”
United Way of Champaign County Chief Development Officer, Rebecca Guyette, tells WAND News the funds will not only help women and families with housing need, but with all-around services to enrich their lives. "In addition to housing services, they've had a case manager to work with them on stabilizing their life, that means employment that means your children's education, that means their own education goals. And so having that wraparound services is what sets our emergency shelter for families apart, and is a significant reason why Carrie chose to use her award in this way.”
