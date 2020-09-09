DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The United Way in Decatur's COVID-19 response program is reaching people in need of financial aid.
"People who were OK last month -- people are starting to see this is going be tight and that we're not going to meet all of our obligations," United Way President Debbie Bogle said.
The program offers people financial relief for rent, utilities and medical needs.
"(A total of) 22 percent of Macon County is considered Alice families, and so we want to make sure that those folks don't fall into poverty," Bogle said.
The reach for the response plan has been huge.
"We've been able to give $30,000 in COVID response in Shelby and Moultrie counties. We've been able to help Piatt and Dewitt with rent assistance and utility assistance," Bogle said.
On top of financial aid for counties, United Way has hosted events like blood drives and food pick-up events.
"We've also had food distribution days where we brought in food from Central Illinois Foodbank. When we have people lined up before we're even open, that's a sign that people are really in need right now," Bogle said.
As the pandemic continues, United Way expects to continue to serve hundreds of people in each county.
"It's so important to continue what we're doing as social service agencies and meet as many needs as possible, because the problems that we had before are still there," Bogle said.
Anyone can to United Way's website to learn more how the social agency can help them if they live in a central Illinois county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.