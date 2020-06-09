SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - United Way seeks volunteers to take part in their Week of Action.
The organization said it is making the most of the social distancing and partial closing to give the community an opportunity to give back.
United Way Central Illinois requests volunteers to assist in projects throughout the week of June 14th through the 20th. Each day there will be an opportunity to volunteer at a specific local organization.
Every year more than 300 volunteers come together for the Day of Action event.
Volunteers interested in assisting in projects should click here.
