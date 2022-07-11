TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - The president of the Unity School Board has handed in his resignation after being charged with misdemeanor public indecency, accused of masturbating in his car while looking towards a splash pad where children were playing.
The News Gazette reports Frederick Koss, 70, of rural Pesotum, admitted he had pulled into a parking space at Hessel Park in Champaign around 4 p.m. Tuesday to "use his phone and adjust himself."
State's Attorney Julia Rietz said a trained sexual-assault nurse medical examiner pulled into the parking lot next to him and saw him masturbating.
Officials said the woman got out of her car, approached Koss, and took photos of him. When he drove off, she took down his license plate number and called police.
Officers went to Koss's home. They said he admitted he was watching a video on his phone while touching himself and denied looking at the children who were at the splash pad.
Koss was taken to the county jail Tuesday night and was released on $100 bond.
He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and ordered to come back to court on Aug. 25.
If convicted of public indecency, Koss could face a maximum of 364 days in jail. He has no prior convictions.
He handed in his resignation letter to the superintendent Monday. It is effective immediately.
