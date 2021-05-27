MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) -- The Monticello softball team received support from their opponent today.
A day after Officer Oberheim's funeral, Tolono Unity wore shirts showing support for the fallen officer and the Sages. The shirts they wore had the message "United for 703."
Officer Oberheim's daughter, Avery, is a senior on the Monticello softball team.
