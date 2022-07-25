DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University leaders call a $4-million nursing simulation lab a "game changer".
The university announced on Thursday it would build a $4-million nursing simulation laboratory that will give students real-life clinical training.
"In nursing you can read textbooks and get a picture of what that is, but you actually have to do it," said Dr. Elizabeth Gephart, interim Director of School of Nursing.
Currently, the university has 2 simulation labs; one is an adult and the other pediatric. However, these labs are located in science lab rooms, which university leader said is not ideal.
"Some of the technology has changed and we are just trying to keep up," said Gina Bianachi, V.P. of Alumni and Development at Millikin.
The new simulation labs will include adult, pediatric and office setting and an OB/Newborn lab. It will also have classrooms set up where students can observe other students during the training. There will also be a debriefing area.
"We've had nursing since the mid-80's, but this is just going to take it to a new level," said Dr. Gephart.
Recently, the university secured $2-million of federal grant funding for the project. Congressman Rodney Davis (R) said the money came from re-instituted congressionally directed spending. Rep. Davis said he hopes the dollars will help address the nursing shortage.
"We really need to invest in nurse educators, so that more kids can have the opportunity to get that nursing degree."
The facility is expected to open in Fall 2023.
