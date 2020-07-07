CHAMPAIGN & URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - COVID-19 testing is coming to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, beginning Wednesday.
The free, walk-up testing will be available for faculty, staff and students, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
"We're hopeful that this is gonna help make a big difference in helping us reopen campus more safely, moving into the fall," said Martin Burke, associate dean of Carle Illinois College of Medicine. "We are (aware) of the challenges associated with bringing a large number of students back from all over the country and different parts of the world to Champaign-Urbana ... So this is why the university has invested in developing the new technology."
The two sites opening this week are an outdoor one at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center and an indoor one at the State Farm Center. The sites are administering saliva-based tests, considered to be non-invasive, unlike the conventional nasal testing. The test only takes a few minutes to do, and results come quickly.
"It's a very fast efficient, process," Burke said. "The idea is you come in, you sign in with your iCard. It takes a couple of minutes to dribble 1 milliliter, about half a teaspoon of saliva, into a tube. You cap it, you drop it in a bag, and go on your way to class ... Typically, we're getting results back within three to five hours."
Eventually, more than a dozen sites will be added on campus, with a goal of administering 10,000 tests a day by the time classes begin on Aug. 24. Burke said the plan is to open two more testing sites on campus per week, through the next several weeks.
"We're working very hard to try to make it available to everyone in the community," he said. "Trying to figure out how we can perhaps expand the testing to the county, and maybe even to the state."
