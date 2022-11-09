CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — U of I alumna Briana Banks spoke with students at the Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center on Wednesday.
Banks is currently a fourth year PhD candidate studying Cancer Biology at the University of Chicago. The main goal for Wednesday's presentation was to make science seem more attainable for students in the African-American community.
“I feel like a lot of times specifically within the black community it can seem as though science is unattainable or unreachable but just to show that it is all around us and that it can be broken down to where it’s easily understood and easily digested for all,” said Banks.
Science often has terms that people don't understand. Banks utilizes apps like Tiktok and Instagram to create videos that explain science terminology.
“I think what makes my content a little bit different is that I try to add in memes. I try to add in funny clips or videos to make it entertaining as well as educational,” explained Banks.
Banks wants to inspire the next generation of students through her work. She believes that nurturing an interest in science can lead to great things.
“It can kind of seem as though it’s not a space that we’re invited or welcomed in so I think I want to inspire this younger generation or the undergraduate students that came today to show them that this is a space for us and that we can make our way here and make ourselves comfortable in the STEM field,” stated Banks.
Banks graduated from the University of Illinois in 2018 with a degree in Integrative Biology and Chemistry.
