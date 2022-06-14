(WAND) - On Tuesday, over $5 million was announced in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grants for research institutions across Illinois.
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced $5,063,700 will go to institutions to invest in groundbreaking research, improved care, and efforts to treat illnesses and diseases.
“Illinois is home to world-class health care providers and research institutions. If we hope to expand our understanding of diseases, from degenerative neurological conditions to lung diseases, we must invest in developing new cures and treatments for families in need. Today’s announced support from the federal government is a smart investment in the providers and institutions that help advance public health,” Durbin said.
“By increasing support for biomedical research, we can help deliver real public health results for Illinois families,” Duckworth said. “I will keep working with Senator Durbin to make sure organizations and researchers have the federal support they need to improve research, provide accessible care and help save lives.”
Recipients of HHS grants include:
- University of Illinois: $ 150,000
- University of Chicago: $797,003
- University of Chicago: $533,233
- Northwestern University at Chicago: $ 575,736
- Rush University Medical Center: $ 238,322
- Northwestern University at Chicago: $ 1,494,909
- Northwestern University at Chicago: $ 240,000
- University of Illinois at Chicago: $582,175
- University of Illinois at Chicago: $ 452,322
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.