URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois has canceled spring break and pushed back the start of the semester by one week.
The News Gazette reported that the academic Senate approved the changes at its meeting Monday, voting 129-13.
The new calendar also includes three days off throughout the spring semester.
The start of the spring semester will now be Jan. 25 instead of Jan. 19.
Spring break had been scheduled for March 13-21.
The News Gazette reports the three days off in the semester will be Feb. 17, March 24, and April 13.
Commencement will be held on May 15.
The point of canceling spring break is to discourage travel that could put students, faculty, and community members at increased risk amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The three days off in the semester were scheduled to provide students with a break, but positioned in the middle of the week to discourage travel over long weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.