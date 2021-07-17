CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Football dreams coming true for Central Illinois kids as they geared up for a free football camp hosted by Fighting Illini Tailon Leitzsey.
Leitzsey and some of his teammates hosted a free football camp for kids, "anybody can come out, you don't have to live in Champaign-Urbana, to come out here. But yeah, we're just trying to try to give back to the community." He tells WAND. He first had the idea when he noticed the recent rise in gun violence in crime in his community.
"I saw the rise in crime and it really just kind of was something that touched my heart so I came up with the idea to do something, give back and what better way to do it then to do something that I love to do anyway and just share it out with everybody."
One of the parents says she was happy to see the players doing something for their youth, Diana Mendoza tells WAND News, "I'm just so excited that they are taking their time out of their day to help these kids, get, get them motivated because I feel like it starts at a very young age."
This is the first free camp the Illini have hosted, but Leitzsey says it won't be the last. They plan on making the camp an annual event.
