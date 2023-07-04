CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- University of Illinois police are investigating a report of sexual assault that occurred early Tuesday morning on University property.
The News Gazette reports a campus safety notice was sent to students, faculty and staff informing that, UI police had received a report that a UI student was sexually assaulted at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, in an apartment on campus.
Police said the student and the offender met on a dating app prior to the assault.
At this time no other information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
