CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois released a response to the budget headed to Governor Prtizker's desk and what that means for the school.
The school says they are pleased by the strong support public education across the state received in the budget.
Fiscal year 2019's budget begins on July 1. It provides the University of Illinois System the largest amount of funding in 20 years, a five percent increase ($27.4 million).
The budget re-appropriates capital funding to support construction projects at Illinois universities.
$500 million will fund the development of University of Illinois' Discovery Partners Institute and Illinois Innovation Network, pioneering education and research initiatives that will accelerate the breakthroughs that drive progress and economic growth.
If the state's $45 billion dollar infrastructure repair program passes, University of Illinois could also receive another $686 million to fund capital improvements at all three Universities.