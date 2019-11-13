SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Springfield is waiving all application fees for prospective students.
Application fees will be waived for all incoming freshman, transfer, graduate, online and international students who apply for admission to the spring, summer and fall 2020 terms.
"As part of our vision to 'be a pathway to opportunity,' removing the application fee as a barrier to embarking on a college career, finishing one or enhancing career prospects through graduate certificates or degrees is part of the DNA of our campus community," said Natalie Herring, UIS associate provost for enrollment management.
Domestic undergraduate students will save $50 on their application and graduate students will save $60. International undergraduate students will save $60 on their applications, and international graduate students will save $75.
Prospective students are invited to Preview UIS on Monday, Feb. 17 and on Saturday, March 28. Attendees will meet UIS faculty, tour facilities, learn about academic programs, admission, financial aid and merit scholarships.
For more information or to RSVP, click HERE.