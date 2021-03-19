CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) : The University of Illinois Basketball team is dominating March Madness, moving forward after their win over Drexel. U of I students are anything but quiet during this historic season.
Hundreds of students on campus are showing their support for their Illini all throughout campus. WAND caught up with some students watching the Friday game at the Illini Inn. The bar manager, Kevin Hildebrand, says the bar was at capacity the minute it opened.
"Students have been super eager to get out, even last week with the big ten tournament, I just hope we keep winning, if we do, we just keep having days like this when we’re busy." Hildebrand tells WAND News.
Inside the bar, electric. That's the best word to describe the environment around Illini fans. “I love the vibe here at the Illini inn, I'm so glad I'm here," says one student. Another says, “That's all we want to win a national title.“
Riley Morris is a student who says he has been waiting for this season for a long time. “It's fun to be here, last time we were playing in the tournament, I was 12 years old."
Many students tell WAND News they are happy with how the Illini are responding to their head coach. “We got a good coach, Coach Underwood, lots of respect, we have a couple good plays. I'm impressed with how our basketball program has been!”
Students are continuing their support for Sunday's game by celebrating through the weekend.
