Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High 43F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening then becoming foggy. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.