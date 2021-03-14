CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Illini Basketball is dominating this year's season, competing in the Big Ten Tournament Finals for the first time since 2008.
Illini fans traveled to Indianapolis to support them on the court in person, but many stayed on campus rooting for the Illini from their home field. The Illini are making history this year and students say they are well aware.
"It's so exciting, every single bar people are screaming, and everyone is just super excited and like proud to be in a lllini." Says one student. Another saying they're excited to keep seeing the campus spirit throughout the week. "I definitely want to see campus get really hyped because of the game so I'm excited for that."
Students say they are taking advantage of the campus bars to support the Illini on their March Madness Journey, trying to stay as safe as possible while still rooting for their team.
One student says, "It's pretty sick. I love watching the games with my friends and just keeping up with everything. It's so cool." However, many wish they were able to see this 2021 team on the court throughout the season, but COVID-19 held them back.
"It would have been cool to be able to like last semester on campus to see a basketball game and that, to see that we're doing so well in person." One student says. "I definitely would like to get to some of the games next year it's really upsetting."
With the support for the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign Campus, students are hoping the Illini keep dominating the court.
"We obviously want to win definitely like number one, maybe number two but especially because of Corona that'd be a great thing to kind of see." Another student says this is his favorite time of the year, "it's just pure bliss, I love it. We're number three in the nation are winning it all through this year."
