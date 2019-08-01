CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois athletic department unveiled renderings of a student patio deck at Memorial Stadium.
The News Gazette reports it will be ready in time for the Aug. 31 season opener.
The deck will feature concessions, outdoor couches and chairs, high-top tables with umbrellas, and TVs playing college football games from around the country.
The patio is in the northeast part of Memorial Stadium, outside where the coaches' offices used to be.
It will be available for students who purchase tickets for the upcoming season.