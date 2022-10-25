CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – University Police arrested a 27-year-old man for intentionally lighting a car on fire over the weekend in Campustown.
According to police, a report came in around 7:19 p.m. last Thursday of a man crouched near a parked car lighting some kind of fluid in the area of Third and Chalmers streets. Witnesses told police the fluid ignited underneath the vehicle and the man walked away from area.
The fire department was alerted and was able to extinguish the fire, but estimate the vehicle damage to $25,000. No injures were reported as a result of the fire.
University Police investigators reviewed security camera footage from a nearby apartment building, and were able to identify the suspect as Devonte J. Moore, 27.
Officials say a detective was familiar with Moore from previous unlawful activity in the Campustown area and had seen him earlier that day wearing the same clothes he was wearing in the video of the fire.
The identification was relayed to University Police patrol officers who were then on the lookout for Moore.
Police located Moore at 10 a.m. on Saturday, near Sixth and Chalmers, and arrested him for arson.
Moore was taken to the Champaign County Jail, and has been re-issued a no-trespassing notice for all university property.
At this time no further information has been released.
