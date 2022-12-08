CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — When planning a holiday trip, it's easy to forget about what's being left behind. Before you make that trip, you'll want to think about ways to keep yourself and your home safe.
Assistant Chief of Police at the University of Illinois, Tim Hetrick, explained why they are increasing patrols over the break.
"Notoriously we get a lot of burglaries over winter break. And this year we're trying to counteract that," said Hetrick.
During this time of year many people know that residents will not be home for the holidays. This leaves opportunities for criminals to act accordingly.
"We find that by putting out some extra patrols we're able to deter that. Maybe even catch a couple of burglaries," said Hetrick.
Before heading out, law enforcement urges residents to follow these safety tips to not become a target for burglaries.
"Make sure you lock all your doors and windows. if you're going to leave your vehicle behind, take all the valuables out of it but keep it locked up as well," said Hetrick.
Also do not share where you are going or how long you will be gone on social media. Hetrick says anyone can see it.
"Well, it's not just their friends and families who are seeing those posts. It's a criminal element as well. So, if someone is watching your post and like your house, then they know when they are not going to be there so they can burglaries it," said Hetrick.
Residents are also encouraged to reach out to neighbors to help keep an eye out. Some local law enforcement, such as the Champaign Police Department, offers a Vacation Watch program. Joe Lamberson of the Champaign Police provided details on their program:
"Champaign Police do offer our Vacation Watch program to residents who plan to travel. Anyone leaving town for the holidays can call 217-351-4545 and ask for Front Desk to register their address for vacation watch. With that, officers will provide an increased presence in the area of the home while residents are away, as calls for service allow. Please note that we don't check doors or otherwise inspect the property but do provide increased visibility from local law enforcement."
Officers urge residents to call if they see anything suspicious to help prevent incidents from happening. If you're interested in a vacation watch program, check in with your local law enforcement to see if they offer this service.
