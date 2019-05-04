SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police have a message for motorists: lock your car doors.
The Police Department issued a warning to residents.
It said officials were seeing several burglaries to unlocked cars across the city.
It mentioned a concentration of burglaries in the neighborhoods off of Toronto Road.
Officials say the incidents happened in the overnight hours.
SPD is asking residents to secure their belongings, and to never leave firearms in vehicles.
Anyone with video or information about suspicious activity is asked to contact police.