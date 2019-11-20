(WAND) – A popular game is making some changes to their deck. UNO will help you avoid topics like religion, finances and politics at the holiday dinner table.
Gamemaker Mattel wants to make it family time together more enjoyable by helping family member leave politics at the door. UNO introduced the Nonpartisan version of the beloved game. The new deck leaves out the colors red and blue.
"Without Red or Blue cards the focus can stay on the game," the game description says.
Instead the colors are orange, green, purple and yellow. There are also eight wild cards, three customizable cards and one special rule card. The special rule card is a new “veto” card. It can be played any time someone tries to bring up an unwanted topic. The play who started the conversation will have their next turn skipped.
The game is available at Walmart stores nationwide.