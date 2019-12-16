ALBERT LEA, Minn. (WAND) - Unsafe pork is likely reaching consumers due to changes in meat inspection rules, food inspectors are warning.
The change will roll out nationwide to plants that process more than 90 percent of America's pork.
In traditional plants, up to seven federal inspectors work on the processing line. They inspect hog carcasses and check for defects.
Under the new system, that number will be cut down to two or three federal inspectors. Those several will have more experience, but will have limited hands-on interaction with the carcasses.
The plant's employees will be checking and sorting the hog carcasses and letting the federal inspectors, double check their work from a distance.
Employees are not required to get federal training.
Also, the federal limit on line speed will be removed.
Potential defects that could make their way into products include feces, sex organs, toenails, bladders and unwanted hair.
The North American Meat Institute supports the changes and claim they will improve efficiency.
NBC News reports the Trump administration is looking to allow these same changes for beef processing.