(WAND WEATHER)- Unseasonably cold air for November will settle in this weekend across Central Illinois.
We'll see a sun and cloud mix today and tomorrow with a few snow flurries.
Highs will top out around 30° today and into the low-to-mid-30s this weekend.
Overnight lows will drop into the teens tonight and closer to ten degrees Sunday morning.
However, with breezy conditions, wind chills will be near zero Saturday morning and below zero for some of us Sunday morning.
A nice warm-up is on the way for the week of Thanksgiving.
Highs will warm to around 50° Monday and into the low-to-mid-50s through Turkey Day.
