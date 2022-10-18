(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy a warm-up later this week, but it's cold now!
After a few stray snow flurries Monday evening, the coldest air of the season is bringing a widespread freeze to the area.
Most hometowns woke up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast today and tomorrow. It'll be rather breezy with highs in the 40s to around 50°.
Much warmer weather is on tap later this week.
We'll see a ten-degree temperature jump for highs Thursday to near 60° and around 70° for Friday.
The weekend will be breezy and warm with highs in the 70s.
That warm weather will last through the end of October.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
