(WAND WEATHER)- Our chilly weather will give way to unseasonably warm temperatures later this week.
After a frosty start to the day with lows in the upper-20s and low-30s, plenty of sunshine will warm us into the 50s today.
Clouds will be on the increase later today leading to showers tonight.
Showers and storms are likely Wednesday and Wednesday night with highs in the 50s.
Much warmer weather takes over Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 70s and even the low-80s Saturday.
Another round of showers and storms arrives Thursday night into Friday night.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
