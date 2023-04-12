(WAND) - Unseasonably warm weather will stick around Central Illinois for a few more days.
Abundant sunshine and breezy conditions will warm us to around 80° today and Thursday with overnight lows tonight near 50°.
Clouds will be on the increase Friday leading to a few showers by afternoon and evening. Highs will be well into 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. A few of the storms could be on the strong side. Highs Saturday will reach the low-to-mid-70s.
It'll be rather windy and cooler Sunday and Monday. Winds could gusts to 50 mph with highs in the 50s to near 60°. There could also be a few leftover showers Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.