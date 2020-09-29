PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Bricks falling off a building in Pana forced a neighboring building to find a new location.
AAMP-Pana (Autism and Movement Project) has started to search for a new location as a result of this issue.
"It's falling apart at the bottom, which is 3 feet from my building and from where my students dance," said owner Erica Matthews.
Matthews bought the building off of South Locust Street back in 2013. She explained the harsh winter of 2014 caused damage to the building right next to hers.
Since then, bricks have fallen off the side of the building and a portion has started to lean onto her building, causing issues with the flooring in one of the rooms in AAMP.
"We love our building so much, and so much has gone into making this building such a fun-loving place, but now we are being pressured to move somewhere else because the building next to us is starting to collapse," Matthews said.
AAMP offers programs for people with autism and special needs. It also works with kids and adults from ages 2 to 32 who need special attention on social, speech and motor skills.
"We have a lot of kids that know our building," Matthews said. "Parents actually have to take a different route when they come through town because if they drive in front of my building, their child gets upset - that's how much they love this building and they know it, so if we would change locations, they are going to be upset."
Matthews has sent letters to the building owner and the city of Pana. She explained because the building is in a condition that is dangerous to her and her clients, so is forced to search for a new place until it's safe to return.
