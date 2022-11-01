SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Officials from Sangamon County and Helping Hands of Springfield announced that they are working on a proposal that would provide emergency and transitional shelter all under one roof.
The proposal, which would also include day services, would repurpose part of a building on the county's complex on South Dirksen Parkway. More than half of the building is currently vacant and the remainder houses the county's Juvenile Detention Center and offices for the Regional Office of Education.
Helping Hands Executive Director, Laura Davis said, “We are designing a new shelter plan to deliver streamlined services in coordination with the Heartland HOUSED strategic plan to end homelessness in Sangamon County. We believe shelter should be a temporary service and that as a community, we can make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring. Our services will be housing-focused and designed to move people experiencing homelessness forward into safe, stable, permanent housing as quickly as possible. We understand that shelter will always be a necessary component of a coordinated homeless response system, and we are working with the city to offer the community a permanent location for the low-barrier emergency overflow shelter.”
Helping Hands is the largest provider of emergency and transitional shelter services in Sangamon County. The organization also assists those experiencing or at risk of homelessness with rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, and emergency shelter. Their facility on Washington street has an occupancy limit of 50.
The Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center was built before many of the current sentencing guidelines and reforms were put into place. As a consequence, most of the facility sits unused.
“The County Board has been briefed on the proposal and they strongly support this important endeavor,” said County Board Chairman, Andy Van Meter. “We have also been in discussions with our local court officials and those state agencies involved with juvenile justice and they have also given a favorable response. I think they all appreciate what this proposal could mean to the entire community, and that we all must collaborate and work together to get it right for everyone involved.”
The county plans on using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to modify and repurpose the empty portion of the detention center to meet Helping Hands' specifications. Costs are estimated at $5 million.
A target date for occupancy is late 2023.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.