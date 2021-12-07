Unvaccinated individuals could pay out of pocket for COVID hospital care

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Unvaccinated individuals, who contract COVID-19 may be required to cover their hospital costs out-of-pocket, under a new proposed House Bill.
Representative Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook) told NBC affiliate WEEK, “You have the choice, but, I think with every choice comes potential consequences and that’s certainly one of them. That’s why I filed this bill with the hope that we can say, ‘look there’s more than one consequence to you choosing not to be vaccinated.’”
HB 4259 would mandate those choosing to remain unvaccinated to cover their expenses, if they were hospitalized due to contracting the coronavirus.
According to Carroll, people with medical conditions or other health related issues that already keep them from receiving the vaccine would not be affected by this bill.
Carroll also states individuals who are able to receive the vaccine but deliberately choose not to, are the ones putting the entire state at risk and feels that people are still not trusting the science.
“The resistance to it, I don’t know what place it comes from,” Carroll tells WEEK, “but it’s getting to a point where the people who are not vaccinated are impacting those of us that are and those of us that follow the science and medicine on this. And it’s just very frustrating.”
The Democrat says people have an assumption of risk in everything they do. He argued that people should follow the science and go with a solution that is working or assume the risk.
Carroll believes the bill might have a hard time getting Republican approval, and insures that the bill is not targeting any specific communities, stating COVID does not discriminate on who it infects.
“I think this is a very unfair charge in this process,” Carroll said. “By no stretch of the imagination is that my intent. If anyone in those communities is not feeling that the vaccine is available to them, then they need to call us out on that. That’s a whole different story. If we’re not getting them the vaccines, that’s on us. But if the vaccine is available and they’re choosing not to take it, that’s not the fault of this legislation at all.”
