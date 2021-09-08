SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The old Salvation Army on 11th and Jefferson has become a gathering spot for the homeless in Springfield, but it has also become a spot for people to drop off old unwanted items.
"Just don't bring the junk over here. It's just gonna cause problems," said Julie Benson, president of Helping the Homeless Springfield.
Benson said while people think they're helping those in need, it's actually just creating a mess in the area.
"You have no idea how much is left when everybody leaves here and they go inside the building or they go into a place how much stuff is left," Benson said. Somebody's got to clean it up. We can't keep the garbage around here, it already looks bad enough right now."
After last year left volunteers cleaning up for weeks, Benson urged people to take their items to shelters, organizations that need them or to just throw unwanted items away.
"We're trying to stick to the necessities and not other people's junk," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.