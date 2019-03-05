URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A proposal to give more resources the Women's Resources Center got backing from the University of Illinois Academic Senate on Monday.
Senators approved a resolution asking the campus to hire more advocates at the Women's Resources Center, the News Gazette reports.
The center is often a first stop for victims of sexual harassment or sexual violence.
There are currently only two staff members at the center who serve the entire campus. Administrators recently approved funds to hire two more to handle a rising case-load following the #MeToo movement, the News Gazette said.
Faculty supporters want to make sure advocates who are hired have plenty of experience working with populations considered more vulnerable to sexual misconduct.
The wait time to see an advocate is five to seven days, except in emergencies, the News Gazette reports.