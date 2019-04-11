SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After previous discussions fell apart, the University of Illinois Springfield is looking to continue its discussion on handling the feral cat population.
The Animal Protective League previously ran a prgram on the campus where feral cats were trapped, spayed, or neutered, and then released back to campus.
Last summer, the university implemented a policy that said employees and students could no longer feed feral cats.
Now, discussion will continue to find future plans for the cats.