DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has announced a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for the week of Jan. 24.
Each of these three clinics will happen at a different location. They include Richland Community College (Jan. 25), the Macon County Health Department (Jan. 26), and Millikin University Commons (Jan. 27).
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information about each clinic, including which age groups they are open to.
