SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Thursday afternoon, the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities responded at 2:23 p.m. Thursday to Elliott Avenue and Wesley Street after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.
They found a 40-year-old male victim at the scene. The man went to HSHS St. John's Hospital for treatment.
Deputies and detectives were canvassing the area of the shooting and conducting interviews as of 5:20 p.m.
Anyone living in the area of Elliott and Wesley, anyone that traveled through the area around 2 to 2:30 p.m. and saw a black Ford Edge or anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 753-6666 or Sangamon County CrimeStoppers.