DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Pershing Road and Monroe Street.
The Decatur Fire Department said the two people were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries did not appear to be serious.
A WAND-TV crew responded to the scene and observed two vehicles in the road, along with a third that appeared to have hit a tree.
That vehicle had a branch on top of it.
Responders could be seen loading one person into an ambulance with a stretcher.
Further information about the crash was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon. According to Decatur police, officers were initially called to the crash at 2:14 p.m. They were still working the scene at 3:13 p.m.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.