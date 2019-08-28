SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police Firearms Service Bureau is giving an update on the agency's FOID efforts to date.
The agency is also opening a public comment period for rules about the Firearms Dealer License Certification Act.
ISP is working to continue improving the enforcement of existing gun laws in the state.
ISP FSB and Zone Investigations Offices are working with law enforcement statewide to educate local agencies on procedures, enforcement, and agency responsibilities regarding the FOID Act.
With the publication of ISP's proposed rules for the FDLCA, ISP is now accepting public comment.
You can provide feedback by clicking HERE, by emailing ISP.Rulemaking@illinois.gov, or by mailing Mr. Matthew R. Rentschler, Chief Legal Counsel, Illinois State Police, 801 South 7th Street, Suite 1000-S, Springfield, IL 62703.
ISP has conducted over 100 FOID enforcement details since May.
There are designated Gun Liaison Officers (GLO) within each of the seven statewide investigative zones. The GLO's review and prioritize the individuals to be the subject of further investigation and enforcement.
The ISP gives priority to revoked FOID card holders designated as a Clear and Present Danger, card holders with Mental Health Admissions, Convicted Felons, and card holders who have committed Crimes Against Persons.
As a result of the details, 256 revoked card holders are now in compliance. That means they have surrendered their FOID card and completed a Firearm Disposition Record form as required by statute.
654 law enforcement agencies statewide are enrolled in the ISP'S FSB law enforcement web portal which includes FOID revocation history information.
"We must take whatever steps we can, large and small, to strengthen the fabric of these systems because any improvement could be the one that makes the difference," said Brendan F. Kelly, Acting Director of the Illinois State Police. "With new cadet classes making their way through the academy pipeline, ISP will have some additional personnel to help address FOID card revocations. The ISP will continue to be transparent in our efforts against firearms violence, while improving services for law enforcement and lawful gun owners."
The ISP's FSB call center has five people on staff. During a study conducted October 22-26, 2018, those five staffers handled 15,668 calls.
The FSB receives an average of 25,000 FOID card applications per month.
From January 1, 2019, through the middle of July, 94,152 FOID card applications were processed.
The ISP's FSB is currently working on implementing a Voice over Internet Protocol solution to provide improvements to the call center.
The new VoIP system allows for automated processes like completing an application without having to speak to an agent and can also be interactive.
The system lets callers select their specific issues and potentially resolve them without an agent. It also lets people request a call back without having to stay on the line.
The system gives callers the ability to renew a FOID card or Concealed Carry License with no address change over the phone, including payment, without speaking to a live agent.
Until improvements in the call center are finished, there are four ways to get help with FOID/CCL related issues.
Applicants may call (217) 782-7980 or they can visit the Illinois State Police home page and click the Firearms tab to the left where they will find a section related directly to FOID/CCL, complete with a FAQ section.
For video tutorials related to FOID/CCL, click HERE.
They can also email the FSB at ASKFOID@illinois.gov where a customer service agent can help.