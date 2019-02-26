CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Champaign says a Champaign woman reported missing has been found "locally and safely."
In a tweet, the city said the Champaign Police Department "thanks the public for its collective effort to locate her."
35-year-old Crystal Redd had not been seen since Feb. 13.
She was last seen leaving her home on W. Beardsley Ave. in Champaign around 8:30 p.m.
She left to go to the Family Dollar at Bradley and Market and possibly to Walmart on North Prospect.
Redd is described as standing 4'9", weighing 105 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.