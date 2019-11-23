MILFORD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who firefighters said had a gun when they responded to a fire, is behind bars.
Crews said at 6:15 p.m., the fire happened at 1691 E. 1100 N. in the Milford area. They found flames coming from an upstairs window and, when they tried to enter the building, they said a man holding a gun threatened a firefighter.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office was then called to the scene and secured it. Milford police also responded.
Olan E Morris III, 33, was identified as the subject and was transported to Iroquis Memorial hospital.
Following his release, Morris was taken into custody and transported to Iroquis County Jail. Morris was charged with Residential Arson and Possession of Methamphetamine.
Police said evidence was found of shots fired in the home, but it's unclear if they happened while firefighters were on the scene.
The Sheriff's Office and the Milford Fire Department were assisted at the scene by multiple agencies including the Milford Police Department and the Woodland, Cissana Park, Sheldon and Stockland Fire Departments.